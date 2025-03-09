In the 'Coral Triangle,' a 'Compounding Problem'

Southeast Asia's coral reefs make up more than a third of the world's supply and are part of the "Coral Triangle," a richly biodiverse marine area that generally stretches from the Philippines to Indonesia to the Solomon Islands. But most of these are now at risk of being destroyed, especially in Vietnam, where only 1% of that nation's reefs are still healthy—and in those cases, it's only because of their remoteness, per the World Resources Institute.

A bad time: Reefs worldwide are at risk from warmer and more acidic waters that weaken them and result in bleaching, as they've expelled the algae that helps them survive. Bleached corals need time to recover, but bleaching events—when many corals lose color at the same time—are happening more frequently due to climate change, said Clint Oakley of New Zealand's Victoria University of Wellington. "It's a compounding problem," he said. "It takes more than a year for them to fully recover."