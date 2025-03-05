Rocker's Fiancee Dead After Cruise-Ship Incident

The fiancée of Faster Pussycat singer Taime Downe is presumed dead after going overboard on Royal Caribbean's 1980s-inspired concert cruise. On Saturday, 56-year-old Kimberly Burch posted a photo on Instagram showing herself and Taime. "We made it to @the80scruise," she wrote, per E! The following evening, Burch argued with Downe before falling or jumping from the Explorer of the Seas around 11pm local time, just as the band Squeeze wrapped up its show, per the Hollywood Reporter .

Burch's mother, Carnell Burch, described the argument to TMZ, saying her daughter had been drinking, which was out of character, but would not have tried to kill herself. A passenger said the cruise ship stopped and searched for a few hours alongside another ship before the Coast Guard took over search operations and the Explorer of the Seas continued on to Nassau, per the Reporter. A Coast Guard rep said the ship was then about 20 miles from Freeport, Bahamas, per TMZ. No body was found.

Burch "will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her," reads a family statement shared Tuesday. "We ask for prayers during this time for our family as we try to wrap our minds around this heartbreaking tragedy." In a Valentine's Day post, Burch spoke of her decade-long relationship with Downe. "We are a tornado at times and pure raw love. I wouldn't have it any other way," she wrote, per E! Faster Pussycat was one of numerous acts set to perform during the weeklong cruise out of Miami. Others acts included Adam Ant, Tiffany, and Men at Work. (More Royal Caribbean stories.)