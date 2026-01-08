Feds Sideline State Investigators in ICE Shooting

The head of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Thursday that the US attorney's office had barred it from taking part in the investigation of the Wednesday killing of a woman by an ICE officer in Minneapolis. BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said in a statement that after the agency consulted with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, the US attorney's office, and the FBI following the shooting, it was decided that the BCA Force Investigations Unit would conduct a joint investigation with the FBI, the AP reports. But he said the FBI later informed the BCA that the US attorney's office had changed the plan.

"The investigation would now be led solely by the FBI, and the BCA would no longer have access to the case materials, scene evidence or investigative interviews necessary to complete a thorough and independent investigation," Evans wrote. "Without complete access to the evidence, witnesses and information collected, we cannot meet the investigative standards that Minnesota law and the public demands. As a result, the BCA has reluctantly withdrawn from the investigation. The BCA Force Investigations Unit was designed to ensure consistency, accountability and public confidence, none of which can be achieved without full cooperation and jurisdictional clarity," he wrote.

At a news conference later Thursday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state "must be part of this investigation," CNN reports. "There's a BCA force investigations unit that was created by the legislature by the people of Minnesota to provide an independent, consistent, and trusted mechanism for investigating the use of force incidents involving law enforcement officers," Walz said. "I will continue to press that we be part of the investigation, that we do the investigation, so that Minnesotans can trust what the outcome is."

On Wednesday, Walz promised a full investigation of the shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who was shot in her car. Witnesses said she had been given conflicting instructions by ICE officers and did not pose a threat to the officer who shot her. Minneapolis was on edge Thursday, with protesters venting their outrage, Walz urging restraint and schools canceling classes as a precaution, the AP reports. Dozens of protesters gathered early Thursday outside a federal building on the edge of Minneapolis that is serving as a major base for the immigration crackdown. Border Patrol officers pushed them back from the gate, doused them with pepper spray and fired tear gas.

"We should be horrified," protester Shanta Hejmadi said. "We should be saddened that our government is waging war on our citizens. We should get out and say no. What else can we do?" Activists plan to gather at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis Thursday afternoon, MPR News reports. Speakers at the event will call for the arrest of the ICE agent and the release of all body camera footage from the incident. This story has been updated with new developments.