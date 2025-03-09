This Tiny Island Has a 'Golden Passport' Waiting for You

Nearly 12,500 people live on the Micronesian island of Nauru, the world's third smallest nation, but thanks to global warming, those folks need to move to higher ground—and they're hoping a new "golden passport" program convincing foreigners to obtain citizenship there will help. Interested parties will simply need to fork over six figures, which will be used to help Nauru—battling increasing sea level rise, coastal erosion, and storm surges exacerbated by climate change—move its residents to a safer new community on the low-lying island.

Details: The special Nauru passport will cost at least $105,000, per CNN, though Forbes suggests a minimum of $130,000, going all the way up to $145,000 for a family of five or more. Citizenship won't be up for grabs for people with certain criminal backgrounds, or for those from what the UN has deemed to be high-risk nations, like Russia or North Korea.