China Ready for 'Trade War, or Any Other Type of War'

'Bullying does not work on us,' foreign ministry spokesman says after Trump doubles tariffs
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 5, 2025 2:00 PM CST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping applauds during the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, March 5, 2025.   (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Some tough talk from China in response to President Trump's tariffs: "If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war, or any other type of war, we're ready to fight till the end," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Tuesday night after Trump doubled the 10% tariff he imposed last month on most Chinese imports. The remark—which was shared in a post on X by China's embassy in Washington, DC—came as leaders gathered in Beijing for the annual National People's Congress, the BBC reports. "Intimidation does not scare us," Lin said. "Bullying does not work on us. Pressuring, coercion or threats are not the right way of dealing with China." More:

  • Fentanyl: Lin rejected White House claims that China is responsible for fentanyl flooding into the US. "The US, not anyone else, is responsible for the fentanyl crisis inside the US," he said. "In the spirit of humanity and goodwill towards the American people, we have taken robust steps to assist the US in dealing with the issue." But instead of recognizing China's efforts, he said, the US "has sought to vilify and shift the blame to China, and is seeking to pressure and blackmail China with tariff hikes."

  • Retaliatory tariffs: China announced new tariffs of up to 15% on a range of American food and farm imports Tuesday. The retaliatory tariffs are "very specific and directly targeted at American farmers, who are mostly in red states and mostly voted for Trump," Neil Thomas at the Asia Society Policy Institute's Center for China Analysis tells ABC News. "So China is trying to create pain where it matters for Trump, and it's hoping to get Trump to the negotiating table."
  • Growth target unchanged: On Wednesday, leaders at the National People's Congress announced a growth target of around 5%, the same as the previous two years, despite a slowing economy and the looming trade war, AP reports. Officials said military spending would rise 7.2%. The legislature's meeting will run for several days. The BBC describes it as a "rubber-stamp parliament, which passes decisions already made behind closed doors."
