China Ready for 'Trade War, or Any Other Type of War'

Some tough talk from China in response to President Trump's tariffs: "If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war, or any other type of war, we're ready to fight till the end," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Tuesday night after Trump doubled the 10% tariff he imposed last month on most Chinese imports. The remark—which was shared in a post on X by China's embassy in Washington, DC—came as leaders gathered in Beijing for the annual National People's Congress, the BBC reports. "Intimidation does not scare us," Lin said. "Bullying does not work on us. Pressuring, coercion or threats are not the right way of dealing with China." More:

Fentanyl: Lin rejected White House claims that China is responsible for fentanyl flooding into the US. "The US, not anyone else, is responsible for the fentanyl crisis inside the US," he said. "In the spirit of humanity and goodwill towards the American people, we have taken robust steps to assist the US in dealing with the issue." But instead of recognizing China's efforts, he said, the US "has sought to vilify and shift the blame to China, and is seeking to pressure and blackmail China with tariff hikes."