DHS: We're Making Workers Take Lie Detector Tests

Staffers at the Department of Homeland Security may soon find themselves hooked up to lie-detecting sensors, if they haven't been already. Sources tell NBC News that the federal agency has begun administering polygraph tests to workers in an effort to suss out leaks to the media that some say are derailing immigration arrests. "The authorities that I have ... are broad and extensive, and I plan to use every single one of them to make sure that we're following the law, that we are following the procedures in place to keep people safe, and that ... we're following through on what President Trump has promised," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday, per the AP. NBC notes it's not clear how many DHS workers have been polygraphed so far, or how many are set to be. More: