Canada's Next PM Has a Notable First on His Resume

Mark Carney easily won the race within his Liberal Party to succeed Justin Trudeau as Canada's prime minister, and the transfer of power will become official in the coming days at his swearing-in ceremony. The 59-year-old is a relative novice to politics but has a long career in finance, and he's also making clear that he's game for a fight with President Trump on tariffs and statehood. Coverage:

Carney previously ran the Bank of Canada and the Bank of London (the first non-Brit to do so), becoming the first person to run two G7 central banks, reports Reuters. He also spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs.