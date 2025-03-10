'Blood Moon' Coming Thursday

North America and South America get the best views of a total lunar eclipse
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 10, 2025 11:32 AM CDT
Watch the Moon Turn Red Thursday
Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021.   (AP Photo/Ringo HW Chiu, File)

A total lunar eclipse will flush the moon red Thursday night into Friday morning across the Western Hemisphere. The best views will be from North America and South America. Lunar eclipses happen when the moon, Earth, and sun align just so, reports the AP. The Earth casts a shadow that can partially or totally blot out the moon. During a partial lunar eclipse, Earth's shadow appears to take a bite of the moon. The full moon is covered during a total eclipse and blushes coppery red because of stray bits of sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere. Lunar and solar eclipses happen anywhere from four to seven times a year, according to NASA. A partial lunar eclipse graced skies in the Americas, Africa, and Europe last September and the last total lunar eclipse was in 2022.

  • How to watch: The so-called blood moon will be visible for about an hour starting at 2:26am Eastern on Friday morning. Peak viewing will be close to 3am Eastern. To see it, venture outside and look up—no need for eclipse glasses or any special equipment. "As long as the sky is clear, you should be able to see it," says Shannon Schmoll, director of Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University.
  • Sorry, Europe, Africa: The setting of the moon may make it harder to see the eclipse in Europe and Africa. "This is really an eclipse for North and South America," says astronomy expert Michael Faison from Yale University.
  • Up next: A total lunar eclipse will sweep across parts of Asia, Africa, Australia, and Europe on Sept. 7. Parts of the Americas will get their next taste in March 2026.
  • History of eclipses: Ancient people knew more about the celestial bodies than we give them credit for, says historian Zoe Ortiz. "They were looking at the night sky and they had a much brighter vision than we do today," says Ortiz with the University of North Texas. Aristotle noticed that the shadow the Earth cast on the moon during a lunar eclipse was always curved, proving that the Earth is round. And a civilization in ancient Mesopotamia saw the blood red moon as a bad omen for the king. They installed a substitute king during the eclipse to protect their ruler from any bad will. "If there's ever a movie plot," says Ortiz, "that's the one."
(More lunar eclipse stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X