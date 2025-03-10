'Blood Moon' Coming Thursday

A total lunar eclipse will flush the moon red Thursday night into Friday morning across the Western Hemisphere. The best views will be from North America and South America. Lunar eclipses happen when the moon, Earth, and sun align just so, reports the AP. The Earth casts a shadow that can partially or totally blot out the moon. During a partial lunar eclipse, Earth's shadow appears to take a bite of the moon. The full moon is covered during a total eclipse and blushes coppery red because of stray bits of sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere. Lunar and solar eclipses happen anywhere from four to seven times a year, according to NASA. A partial lunar eclipse graced skies in the Americas, Africa, and Europe last September and the last total lunar eclipse was in 2022.