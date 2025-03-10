Supreme Court Will Take Up 'Conversion Therapy' Issue

The Supreme Court will wade into the controversial territory of "conversion therapy" for LGBTQ minors in its next term. The court on Monday said it would take up the case of a therapist in Colorado who is challenging her state's ban on the practice. Details:

The counseling: Conversion therapy involves counselors advising minors who identify as gay (or are questioning it) to live as heterosexuals, and minors who identify as transgender to identify with the gender they were assigned at birth. More than 20 states bar such counseling, reports the AP.