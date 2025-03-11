80 Years Ago, US Firebombing Killed 105K in Tokyo

More than 100,000 people were killed in a single night 80 years ago Monday in the US firebombing of Tokyo. The attack, made with conventional bombs, destroyed downtown Tokyo and filled the streets with heaps of charred bodies. The damage was comparable to the atomic bombings a few months later in August 1945, but unlike with those attacks, the Japanese government has not provided aid to victims and the events of that day have largely been ignored or forgotten, the AP reports.

Elderly survivors are making a last-ditch effort to tell their stories and push for financial assistance and recognition. Some are speaking out for the first time, trying to tell a younger generation about their lessons. Shizuyo Takeuchi, 94, says her mission is to keep telling the history she witnessed at 14, speaking out on behalf of those who died.