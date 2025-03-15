We Now Live in an Era of the 'Giant White House'

When the home next door to his ranch house in Arlington sold, Dan Kois had a pretty good guess of what was coming. Sure enough, builders came and tore down the modest original and erected in its place a Giant White House, Kois writes in Slate . The capitalization is intentional because Kois argues we are now living in a real estate age of GWH.

They're not McMansions exactly, at least in the architectural details, though they share the same spirit, says architecture critic Kate Wagner of the McMansion Hell blog. A quick run through Zillow listings or a drive around any neighborhood will confirm the trend's reality, writes Kois. So how did this particular style take over? "After speaking to realtors, architects, critics, and the guy who built the house next door, I've learned that the answer is more complicated than I'd imagined," he writes. "It has to do with Chip and Joanna Gaines (who popularized the 'modern farmhouse' trend), Zillow, the housing crunch, the slim margins of the spec-home industry, and the evolution of minimalism." One overriding factor is that so much money is on the line, builders and developers fear taking risks, and thus go with what they know will sell. (Read the full story, which breaks everything down.)