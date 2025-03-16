Nightclub Tragedy Stuns Tiny North Macedonia

A massive fire tore through a nightclub in North Macedonia 's eastern town of Kocani early Sunday, killing 51 people and injuring more than 100, per the AP . The blaze broke out around 2:35am during a concert by a local pop group at the Pulse nightclub, Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski told reporters. He said pyrotechnics caused the roof to catch fire. Videos showed chaos inside the club, with young people running through the smoke as the musicians urged people to escape as quickly as possible.

Officials said the injured have been taken to hospitals around the country, including the capital, Skopje, many with severe burns. Health Minister Arben Taravari said 118 people have been hospitalized, adding that he had received offers of assistance from neighboring countries, including Albania, Bulgaria, and Greece. This is the worst tragedy in recent memory to befall the landlocked nation, whose population is less than 2 million.

"This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia. The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable," tweeted Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. Family members gathered in front of hospitals and Kocani's city offices pleading for more information. The club was in an old building that was previously a carpet warehouse and has been running for several years, according to local media MKD.

The fire caused the roof of the single-story building to partially collapse, revealing the charred remains of wooden beams and debris. Toshkovski said authorities would investigate the venue's licensing and safety provisions, adding that the government had a "moral responsibility" to help prosecute anyone responsible. Police have arrested one man already, but no details were provided on the person's alleged involvement. (A similar tragedy took place in Turkey last year.)