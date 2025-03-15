Citing an Invasion, Trump Invokes Alien Enemies Act

President Trump on Saturday invoked the seldom-used Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a law giving the president broad power to detain or deport nationals of an enemy nation in wartime. Trump said the US is being invaded by a Venezuelan gang in a proclamation on using the law to order the deportation of five men, the AP reports. Legal scholars said the administration could use the authority against immigrants in the US legally, as well, per the Washington Post , as it carries out Trump's promise of mass deportations. Use of the law "may be the administration's most extreme measure yet," an ACLU lawyer said.

A federal judge in Washington had issued a preemptory temporary restraining order to prevent the five quick deportations. Chief US District Judge James Boasberg ordered the government to not deport the men for at least 14 days to allow a lawsuit by the ACLU and Democracy Forward against the move to be heard, per USA Today. The Justice Department appealed the decision. The US contends the five men are part of a prison gang that the Trump administration has labeled a terrorist organization; the ACLU says they have no such connection.

Trump said during his campaign that he would invoke the act, which has not been used since World War II. The law allows for deportations with little due process, per the New York Times. Legal experts said any use of the law is likely to face more court challenges, since the US is not at war. Only Congress can declare war. (More President Trump stories.)