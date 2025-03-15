Carney Says Canada to Reconsider F-35 Deal

Prime Minister Mark Carney has asked Canada's defense minister to review the planned purchase of America's F-35 fighter jet to see if there are other options "given the changing environment"—an apparent reference to President Trump's trade war and talk of absorbing the longtime US ally. The defense ministry said that the contract to purchase Lockheed Martin's F-35 currently remains in place, a deal made two years ago for 88 jets, the AP reports. Carney, who was sworn in on Friday, asked Bill Blair to work with the military "to determine if the F-35 contract, as it stands, is the best investment for Canada, and if there are other options that could better meet Canada's needs."

"To be clear, the F-35 contract has not been canceled, but we need to do our homework given the changing environment," a defense spokesman said. The government had budgeted about $13 billion US for the purchase in what is the largest investment in the Royal Canadian Air Force in more than 30 years. A Lockheed Martin spokesperson said the company values its history with the air force and referred questions to the Canadian and US governments. The agreement to buy 88 jets was struck in 2023 as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was about to meet with President Joe Biden.

The CBC reports a wave of popular support in Canada for canceling the deal and instead buying aircraft made elsewhere. Portugal's defense minister said in an interview published Thursday that US actions have caused his nation to reconsider purchasing F-35s. Nuno Melo said the US has become unpredictable, per the AP, and can't be counted on to not impose limits on the jets' use or maintenance.