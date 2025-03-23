Sunrise Eclipse? If You Can Get Up Early, It's Imminent

Next weekend, one of the "best skywatching events in 2025" is headed our way, though you'll have to get up extra early to see it in its full glory. On March 29, we'll be treated to a partial solar eclipse across North America, the first solar eclipse on the continent since last April's mega-event, which was a total eclipse. NASA explains that a partial eclipse takes place when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, but those three bodies aren't as perfectly lined up as they would be in a total eclipse. More on next Saturday's celestial show:
- Details: Live Science reports that about 93% of the sun will be blocked by the new moon in Canada's northern Quebec, which will offer peak viewing. In the Sky reports that the sun will be eclipsed to a max of 85% in the eastern US, in northern Maine. Live Science notes that in other major cities along the East Coast, viewing won't be quite as spectacular, with Philly witnessing only 11% coverage; DC will see a barely there 1%.