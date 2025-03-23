Sunrise Eclipse? If You Can Get Up Early, It's Imminent

'Rare' partial eclipse at the break of dawn in eastern US is happening next Saturday
Posted Mar 23, 2025 7:20 AM CDT
Next weekend, one of the "best skywatching events in 2025" is headed our way, though you'll have to get up extra early to see it in its full glory. On March 29, we'll be treated to a partial solar eclipse across North America, the first solar eclipse on the continent since last April's mega-event, which was a total eclipse. NASA explains that a partial eclipse takes place when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, but those three bodies aren't as perfectly lined up as they would be in a total eclipse. More on next Saturday's celestial show:

  • Details: Live Science reports that about 93% of the sun will be blocked by the new moon in Canada's northern Quebec, which will offer peak viewing. In the Sky reports that the sun will be eclipsed to a max of 85% in the eastern US, in northern Maine. Live Science notes that in other major cities along the East Coast, viewing won't be quite as spectacular, with Philly witnessing only 11% coverage; DC will see a barely there 1%.

  • When: Your best chances to see the eclipse if you're in a prime spot is before and at sunrise, so between about 4:50am and 8:45am ET. Live Science and Forbes call this kind of daybreak eclipse a "rare" event.
  • Who else will see it: Space.com notes the event will folllow a "long and broad path," moving from the eastern US to Greenland, Iceland, Europe, and parts of northwest Africa before setting in Russia's Siberia region. About 814 million people in total will fall along the eclipse's path, though the outlet notes that fewer than 45,000 people will reach 90% coverage.
  • Up next: The next partial solar eclipse in North America after this one will take place on Aug. 12, 2026, per Forbes. The next total solar eclipse visible from the US will happen on March 30, 2033, though only Alaskans will be able to see it. The next major total solar eclipse in the US, viewable in more than a dozen states, will go down on Aug. 12, 2045.
  • Warning: Just because it's a partial eclipse doesn't mean you can wing viewing it with the naked eye. Experts say that certified eyeglasses made for solar eclipses remain a necessity, unless you're viewing the eclipse through a telescope or binoculars with a special solar filter. Those who decide to stare at the sun straight could risk severe eye damage.
(More solar eclipse stories.)

