France Is Prepping for Doomsday

War? Natural disaster? Another pandemic? Total collapse of democratic governments that lead to societal collapse? These are all hypotheticals that have spurred the French government to start prepping survival manuals for every household within its borders, with details on how to prepare for such "imminent" threats, reports the Guardian.

Contents: The 20-page booklet will contain three-pronged guidance on protecting oneself and loved ones in the face of calamity; what to do immediately if trouble is on the way (including appropriate emergency numbers to call and radio stations to tune in to); and how to sign up to defend one's community, including by getting involved with local firefighting crews or reserve units.