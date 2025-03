In a world of high prices and increased worries about a recession, the stat might not be a huge surprise: A record number of Americans are now working at least two jobs, according to the official government count. Details:

Record high: The Bureau of Labor Statistics said 8.9 million Americans reported working multiple jobs in February, reports the Hill. That total is an all-time high, and the rate of 5.4% matches the record high set in April 2009 during the Great Recession.