MI6 Could Get Its First Woman Spy Chief

Real-life spies say their world is nothing like that of James Bond, but the AP reports that in one way, truth may soon follow fiction: MI6 could be about to get its first woman leader. Britain's foreign intelligence agency launched a search for its next chief on Tuesday, and the current officeholder has suggested he'd like his replacement to be a woman. Although Judi Dench played M, the fictional head of MI6, in seven Bond thrillers starting in the 1990s, the real-life agency hasn't had a woman chief in its 116-year history. Richard Moore, the current C—as the real-life MI6 chief is known—wrote on X in 2023 that he would "help forge women's equality by working to ensure I'm the last C selected from an all-male shortlist."

Britain's two other main intelligence agencies have already shattered the spy world's glass ceiling. MI5, the domestic security service, was led by Stella Rimington from 1992 to 1996 and Eliza Manningham-Buller between 2002 and 2007. Anne Keast-Butler became head of electronic and cyberintelligence agency GCHQ in 2023. Moore, an Oxford-educated former diplomat, fits the 007 mold like a Savile Row suit. But in recent years MI6 has worked to shed its image as the least diverse of the agencies, broadening its recruitment process from the traditional "tap on the shoulder" at an elite university. The agency's website stresses its family-friendly, flexible working policy and goal of recruiting "talented people from all backgrounds."

Moore said in a 2023 speech that he wanted MI6 to "better represent the country we serve." "Diversity brings greater creativity, better problem-solving," he said. In posts on X to mark International Women's Day, Moore said: "No one gets a job in MI6 except on merit. But we men, as allies, can help our female colleagues achieve the success their talent deserves. We have yet to have a woman as Chief so there's still a glass ceiling to shatter." Applicants may come from among three MI6 directors-general who report to Moore, all of whom are women. That includes the agency's head of operations and its technology chief—the real-life equivalent of Bond gadget-master Q. An announcement of the choice is likely in the summer.