Bessent's New Comments Worsen Mood on Wall Street

After falling into correction territory last week—with the benchmark S&P 500 off 10% from its earlier highs—stocks were poised to start the new week with modest declines. Dow futures were down more than 130 points, and USA Today reports that comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over the weekend are a factor. In short, he did not predict a quick turnaround:

"I've been in the investment business for 35 years, and I can tell you that corrections are healthy, they are normal," Bessent said Sunday on Meet The Press, per NBC News. "What's not healthy is straight up. You get these euphoric markets. That's how you get a financial crisis."