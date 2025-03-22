Human Smugglers at the Border Turn to TikTok

The videos roll through TikTok in 30-second flashes. Migrants trek in camouflage through desert terrain. Dune buggies roar up to the US-Mexico border barrier. Families with young children pass through gaps in the wall. Laced with emojis, the videos posted by smugglers offer a simple promise: If you don't have a visa in the US, trust us—we'll get you over safely. "With God's help, we're going to continue working to fulfill the dreams of foreigners," wrote one enterprising smuggler.

High-tech outreach: As legal pathways to the US have been slashed and criminal groups are raking in money from migrant smuggling, social media apps like TikTok have become an essential tool for both smugglers and migrants. The videos offer a rare look inside an elusive industry and the narratives used by trafficking networks to fuel migration north, per the AP. Smugglers say new technologies allow networks to be more agile and expand their reach to new customers as President Trump ramps up a crackdown at the border.