Vance Rises in MAGA, but Bannon Sees 3rd Trump Term

Vice President JD Vance has been tapped to serve as a top fundraiser at the Republican National Committee, in what the AP sees as another sign that he's cementing his status as the torchbearer of the MAGA movement.

It's the first time in the RNC's history that a sitting vice president has held the position of finance chair, giving Vance a prominent, direct role in next year's midterm elections and helping him build ties with top Republican donors. Vance headlined numerous fundraisers during the 2024 campaign, making the job an extension of those efforts.