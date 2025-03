The hits from his own party just keep coming for Chuck Schumer, with the latest shot across the bow over his support of the Republicans' spending plan coming from longtime ally Nancy Pelosi, in what Politico terms as "Schumer bashing has gone mainstream." The former House Speaker minced few words: "I myself don't give away anything for nothing. I think that's what happened the other day." More:

Pelosi's approach: The California Democrat would have gone another way, saying, "We could have, in my view, perhaps, gotten them to agree to a third way," citing a potential four-week bipartisan continuing resolution that would stave off a shutdown or shift the blame for one, per a separate Politico story. "They may not have agreed to it, but at least the public would have seen they're not agreeing to it—and that then they would have been shutting [the] government down."