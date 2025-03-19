Ohio School District Heads to Court Over Pronoun Policy

The 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati will hear arguments Wednesday in a legal dispute that pits a suburban Ohio school district's policy requiring use of students' preferred pronouns against the free speech rights of classmates who believe there are only two genders. The lawsuit brought by Parents Defending Education, a national Christian organization, against the Olentangy Local School District in 2023 has captured broad national attention from groups ranging from the American Civil Liberties Union to the conservative Manhattan Institute, reports the AP. Ohio's solicitor general has asked to participate in oral arguments on behalf of 22 states that have interests in the case.