Trump Takes Credit for Astronauts' Return

The safe return to Earth of two astronauts stranded for months on the International Space Station has gotten political in a hurry. President Trump took to Truth Social to blame former President Biden for their stranding and to take credit for bringing them home.

"This began when I asked Elon Musk to go up and get the abandoned Astronauts, because the Biden Administration was incapable of doing so," wrote Trump. "They shamefully forgot about the Astronauts, because they considered it to be a very embarrassing event for them—Another thing I inherited from that failed group of incompetents."

A White House tweet further amplified the point: "PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT: President Trump pledged to rescue the astronauts stranded in space for nine months," it reads.

However, the Washington Post sees what it calls a "rocket-sized hole" in Trump's claim: NASA announced the plan to bring the pair home this year via SpaceX back in November, well before he took office. The story quotes former NASA chief Charles Bolden as wondering if Trump was unaware of that plan or perhaps misled by Musk.