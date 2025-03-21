'Venus Kiss' Is Happening This Weekend

Venus will pass between the Earth and sun on Saturday during what's called an inferior conjunction. But don't plan on seeing the linkup. The sight is tough to spot without special equipment and a trained eye, the AP reports. "The glare from the sun makes it really, really difficult to see," says Michelle Nichols with Chicago's Adler Planetarium. A conjunction happens when two celestial bodies appear close together in the sky. It could be two planets, or a planet and the sun. Venus has phases just like the moon. Before and after the conjunction, Venus looks like a thin crescent—though only telescopes can see it. Those looking for signs of the transition can watch Venus move from the evening to morning sky Sunday.

That it's an "inferior" conjunction doesn't mean it's a substandard one, USA Today reports. Astronomers call Venus and Mercury "inferior" planets because their orbits are closer to the sun than Earth's. An inferior conjunction happens when one of the planets is between Earth and the sun, and a superior conjunction occurs when "Earth and the other planet are on opposite sides of the sun and all three bodies are again nearly in a straight line," per NASA. The moment of inferior conjunction happens around 9pm Eastern on Saturday.

"Some people call that a Venus kiss because we're extremely close together," says astronomer Geary Albright with James Madison University. Such an alignment happens every 19.5 month because of how Venus and Earth orbit the sun, but it is only every eight years that the planet can be seen as an "evening star" and "morning star" on the same day. "This will be one of the most superb inferior conjunctions of Venus," astronomer Guy Ottewell writes at EarthSky. "That's because Venus will pass about as far north of the sun as possible. And that means for a few days before then, Venus is visible in both the morning and evening twilight." After Sunday, Venus will fade from the evening sky; it will be at its brightest in the morning sky on April 22, per Space.com.