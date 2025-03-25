Maria Shriver: Divorce From Arnold Was 'Brutal,' 'Broke' Her

Maria Shriver has a new book of poetry and personal essays coming out next Tuesday, and People has the exclusive excerpt—including her thoughts on the demise of her marriage to former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. "It broke my heart, it broke my spirit, it broke what was left of me," she writes in I Am Maria of the affair her husband had that ended their quarter-century-long marriage, right on the tail of losing both her parents and her job as first lady of California. "I was consumed with grief and wracked with confusion, anger, fear, sadness, and anxiety. I was unsure now of who I was, where I belonged. Honestly, it was brutal, and I was terrified." Us Weekly notes their divorce was finalized in 2021, a decade after proceedings began. More:



Out of the darkness: "As I sat on my hotel room floor in the dark, alone with tears streaming down my face, I thought to myself: Maria, this doesn't have to be the end of you," Shriver writes of the affair's aftermath. She adds that she talked to a nun about her predicament, who told her, "I think what you're really looking for, my child, is permission to leave your marriage, to be Maria."