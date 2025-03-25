CDC's Shake-Up Deepens With 5 More Departures

A surprising shake-up at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday now means nearly a third of the agency's top management has recently departed or plans to leave—raising questions about the future leadership and direction of the nation's foremost public health body. The AP reports via unnamed CDC officials that five high-level departures were announced at a high-level internal meeting. It explains that Atlanta-based CDC has two dozen centers and offices; it had previously been announced that the heads of three of them were leaving, so the outgoing tally now stands at eight. The five new departures, which have not been announced publicly, were described to the AP as retirements.
This development follows President Trump's Monday nomination of Susan Monarez as the new CDC director, though whether that nomination played any role in the resignations is unclear. The New York Times reports Monarez is the current acting director of the CDC, a job she took in the first days of the second Trump administration. She had been working as deputy director of a new federal biomedical research agency created under President Biden. If confirmed, would be the first non-physician to helm the agency in more than half a century. Among those who the AP reports will leave:
- Leslie Ann Dauphin, head of the Public Health Infrastructure Center
- Dr. Karen Remley, head of the National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities
- Sam Posner, head of the Office of Science
- Debra Lubar, head of the Office of Policy, Performance, and Evaluation
- Leandris Liburd, head of the Office of Health Equity
These departures follow the recent exits of Kevin Griffis, former head of CDC communications; Robin Bailey, the CDC's previous chief operating officer; and former CDC principal deputy director Dr. Nirav Shah, who was involved in managing the response to the bird flu epidemic. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy
.)