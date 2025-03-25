CDC's Shake-Up Deepens With 5 More Departures

A surprising shake-up at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday now means nearly a third of the agency's top management has recently departed or plans to leave—raising questions about the future leadership and direction of the nation's foremost public health body. The AP reports via unnamed CDC officials that five high-level departures were announced at a high-level internal meeting. It explains that Atlanta-based CDC has two dozen centers and offices; it had previously been announced that the heads of three of them were leaving, so the outgoing tally now stands at eight. The five new departures, which have not been announced publicly, were described to the AP as retirements.