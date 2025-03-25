Trump Media Was One of Market's Biggest Gainers

The exchange-traded funds will hold bitcoin and other digital assets, along with what TMTG called "securities with a Made in America focus spanning diverse industries such as energy." Crypto.com will support the backend technology, provide custody, and supply the cryptocurrencies for the ETFs, which will operate under TMTG's Truth.Fi brand. Homebuilder KB Home dropped 5.1% after reporting weaker profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Already mired in a slump, homebuilders may face potentially rising costs due to tariffs, which they will have to pass on to buyers. A report on Tuesday morning said US sales of new homes last month were slightly weaker than economists expected.

US stocks have recovered a chunk of their losses since falling 10% below their all-time high earlier this month, for their first "correction" since 2023. The S&P 500 is now down roughly 6% from its record, and that drop has left the market looking less expensive than before, which had been a major criticism following its euphoric rise in earlier years. But strategists along Wall Street warn that more sharp swings are still likely on the way with an April 2 deadline looming. That's what President Trump has called "Liberation Day," when he will begin a global set of tariffs on trading partners that will roughly equal what he sees as the burden each puts on the United States. Monday's spurt for Wall Street came on hopes that Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs may be more targeted than had been feared.

story continues below

Even if Trump's tariffs do end up being less painful for the global economy than feared, all the dizzying talk about them has already soured confidence among US households and businesses, the AP reports. The fear is that could lead them to cut back on their spending and freeze the economy. A report on Tuesday showed that pessimism among US households is only worsening. The Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence fell by more than expected, mostly because of a tumble for expectations about upcoming conditions in the short term. That dropped to its lowest level in 12 years and is sitting "well below the threshold of 80 that usually signals a recession ahead," the board said.