Pope's Health Was So Dire That Docs Debated Letting Him Go

Pope Francis returned home to the Vatican on Sunday, after being hospitalized for more than a month and suffering four "respiratory crises" as he battled bronchitis, then double pneumonia. Now, doctors at Rome's Gemelli hospital reveal just how close to death the 88-year-old pontiff came, and how they had to make a crucial decision on whether to stop treatment. "We needed to choose whether to stop and let him go, or to push it and attempt [to help] with all of the possible drugs and the treatments, taking the very high risk of damaging other organs," Dr. Sergio Alfieri told the Corriere Della Sera newspaper, via the AP . "In the end, that is the path we chose."

Alfieri said that moment of truth came after one of Francis' breathing crises, on Feb. 28, when he had a bronchospasm and nearly choked on his own vomit. The doctor said it was known by the pope and his team that "he might not survive the night." It was Francis' own nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti, who pushed hard to keep him alive, pleading, "Try everything; don't give up," reports Reuters. And so they did, though Alfieri says "we were risking damage to his kidneys and bone marrow" by forging ahead with treatment. However, "his body responded to the drugs and his lung infection lessened."

The pontiff is now under strict doctors' orders to rest for the next two months, and to avoid large gatherings, after which he should be able to resume his normal activities. That news led to the nixing of at least one big visit: People reports that King Charles III and Queen Camilla have postponed their planned meeting with Francis during a trip to Italy next month. As for how Alfieri felt when Francis finally left the hospital: "I saw him leave the room ... dressed in white," the doctor tells Reuters, noting he felt "the emotion of seeing the man become again the pope."