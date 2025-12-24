Ukraine's Dancing With the Stars Returns—With War Heroes

Before the war, Ukraine's own Dancing With the Stars was a cherished and popular television show, dazzling the audiences with performances by celebrities and professional dancers. The show is now back on for one special episode—this time with Ukrainian wartime heroes as the stars, underscoring the nation's resilience in difficult times, per the AP . Many still remember how President Volodymyr Zelensky—then an actor—won the dance competition in 2006, the year that Tantsi z zirkamy, as the show is known in Ukrainian, first debuted. In the new, special episode, the dancers perform with prosthetic limbs, showcasing their strength in overcoming adversity.

The lineup of participants includes public figures who rose to prominence since Russia's full-out war on Ukraine was launched in February 2022. But like all of present-day Ukraine, the show—which is part of an international franchise—has had to deal with a multitude of wartime challenges, including frequent power outages. All the proceeds will go to the Superhumans Center, a specialist clinic for the treatment and rehabilitation of war-wounded victims. During a prerecording last week, dancers spun, leapt, and glided under the sparkle of lights, some seamlessly integrating their prosthetic limbs into the choreography.

For creative producer Volodymyr Zavadiuk, every segment of the show is precious, creating something special during tough times. "It's about our resilience and it's about our future," said Zavadiuk. Among the performers was Ruslana Danilkina, a war veteran who lost her leg in combat in 2022 and is now renowned in Ukraine for dedicating herself to helping injured troops adapt to life with prosthetics. She delivered a passionate performance centered on reclaiming her womanhood following the traumatic injury. Also back in the show is beloved dancer Dmytro Dikusar, this time as a competition judge. He juggled filming and serving with his platoon on the front lines.

Producing the show's special episode has been no easy feat in time of war. A live broadcast was impossible—a Russian attack can happen at any time. Then there were the technical obstacles: during last week's recording, a key generator malfunctioned. Ukrainian rock musician Yevhen Halych sat in the makeup chair ahead of his number, reflecting on his own determination to bring back the show. "We are filming this project in a country where there is a war. ... We have power cuts, we may have an air alert, it could be bombing," he said. "What do I feel? I feel a genuine desire to live a full life, no matter what happens." When the show airs on Sunday, audiences will vote for their favorite.