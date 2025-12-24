Zelensky Proposes Making Parts of Donetsk a DMZ

Ukraine said Tuesday it's ready to pull troops back from parts of the eastern front—if Russia does the same. President Volodymyr Zelensky outlined a revised 20-point peace plan that, for the first time, openly floats turning parts of the Donetsk region still held by Kyiv into a demilitarized buffer zone under international supervision. But Moscow would have to withdraw its forces from a matching slice of territory it currently occupies, the New York Times reports. The Kremlin has repeatedly signaled it wants full control of Donetsk and has shown no sign it would accept such a trade.