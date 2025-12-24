Faithful Converge on Bethlehem After 2 Years of Chaos in Gaza

Thousands of people flocked to Bethlehem's Manger Square on Christmas Eve as families heralded a much-needed boost of holiday spirit. The city where Christians believe Jesus was born canceled Christmas celebrations for the past two years, with Manger Square instead featuring a Nativity scene of baby Jesus surrounded by rubble and barbed wire in homage to the Gaza situation. Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Catholic leader in the Holy Land, kicked off this year's celebrations during the traditional procession from Jerusalem to Bethlehem, calling for "a Christmas full of light," per the AP . Pizzaballa said he came bearing greetings from Gaza's tiny Christian community, where he held a pre-Christmas Mass on Sunday.

"We, all together, we decide to be the light, and the light of Bethlehem is the light of the world," he told thousands in attendance. Despite the holiday cheer, the impact of the war in the Israeli-occupied West Bank is acute, especially in Bethlehem, where around 80% of the Muslim-majority city's residents depend upon tourism-related businesses, per the local government. Most people celebrating were residents, with a handful of foreigners in the crowd. But some residents said they're starting to see signs of change as tourism slowly returns.

During the Gaza war, the unemployment rate in the city jumped from 14% to 65%, Bethlehem Mayor Maher Canawati said earlier this month. As poverty and unemployment have soared, about 4,000 people have left Bethlehem in search of work, the mayor said—part of a worrying trend for Christians, who are leaving the region in droves. Christians account for less than 2% of the West Bank's roughly 3 million residents. Across the Middle East, the Christian population has steadily declined as people have fled conflict and attacks.

The internationally recognized Palestinian Authority has limited autonomy in parts of the territory, including Bethlehem. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is set to attend midnight Mass for the first time in two years, per the mayor. The Israeli Ministry of Tourism estimates 130,000 tourists will visit Israel by year's end, including 40,000 Christians. During the previous two years, the heads of Jerusalem churches urged congregants to forgo "any unnecessarily festive activities," encouraging priests and the faithful to focus on Christmas' spiritual meaning and asking for "fervent prayers for a just and lasting peace for our beloved Holy Land." More here.