FDA's Top Vaccine Scientist Is Out, Citing RFK Jr.'s 'Lies'

The Food and Drug Adminstration's top vaccine regulator has stepped down from his role, and it's reportedly because he was forced out by the Trump administration via Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., reports the Washington Post. Sources tell the paper that Marks was offered the option to leave of his own volition or be fired; he reportedly chose the former, with his departure day set for April 5.

Goodbye: In his resignation letter to Sara Brenner, the FDA's acting commissioner, Marks was blunt about the reasons for his departure from the agency, which he'd been a part of since 2012. "It has become clear that truth and transparency are not desired by the Secretary, but rather he wishes subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies," Marks wrote of RFK Jr. In an interview with the New York Times, Marks added: "This man doesn't care about the truth. He cares about what is making him followers."