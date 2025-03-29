Remember When the Pope Was at Death's Door? Not Anymore

Pope Francis has shown "a truly surprising improvement" since returning to the Vatican to convalesce after surviving a life-threatening bout with double pneumonia, the doctor who coordinated the pontiff's five-week hospitalization said Saturday. "I find him very lively," Dr. Sergio Alfieri said, after visiting the pope on Wednesday, three days after his release from Rome's Gemelli Hospital, per the AP . "I believe that he will return, if not to 100%, 90% of where he was before." He warned, however, that if the pope gets back to things too fast, "they will have to put on the brakes."

Francis appeared frail and weak on a hospital balcony on Sunday. His voice was waning as he praised a woman in the crowd, and he was able to only partially lift his arm to bless the people. He also gasped for air as he was wheeled back inside. Alfieri said the pope's voice has been regaining strength since, and that his reliance on supplemental oxygen has decreased. His limited arm mobility was due to an unspecified trauma he sustained before being hospitalized; that will take time to heal, Alfieri said.



The 88-year-old was hospitalized on Feb. 14 after a bout with bronchitis that left him breathless at times, and which quickly developed into double pneumonia and revealed a polymicrobial (viral, bacterial, and fungal) respiratory infection. Doctors emphasized the complexity of his condition, given his age, lack of mobility requiring a wheelchair, and the removal of part of a lung as a young man. Alfieri repeated that he didn't think the pope would make it after a severe respiratory crisis a week after being hospitalized, and he informed the pope that a "decisive" treatment necessary to save him would put his organs at risk.

"He gave his consent, and then he looked [at his personal health assistant] to say, 'We approve everything,'" said Alfieri. The doctor emphasized that no extraordinary, life-extending measures were ever taken. Although Francis beat the double pneumonia in the hospital, Alfieri said he's continuing to treat the fungal infection, which will take months to resolve. The pope is also receiving physical, respiratory, and speech therapy. Francis demonstrated his trademark humor in this week's visit, responding to a comment by Alfieri that he had the mentality of a 50- or 60-year-old. "As I leaned in, he said, 'Not 50, 40,'" Alfieri recalled. "So his good sense of humor is back."