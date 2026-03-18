Banksy Unmasking Might Actually Help the Artist

Banksy has gone to great lengths to shield his identity, including legally changing his name to one of the most common in Britain. But now that Reuters has unmasked the street artist as the former Robin Gunningham, now known as David Jones, he stands to benefit from a financial boost, the Wall Street Journal reports. Rather than dampen his mystique, dealers say the unmasking could lift a market for Banksy art that has largely cooled. Fourteen of Banksy's 20 priciest auction results came in 2021-22, including the $25.4 million resale of the shredded "Girl with Balloon," retitled "Love is in the Bin."

Since then, nothing has cracked $10 million, and non-shredded versions of "Girl with Balloon" have slid from about $4 million to roughly $1 million, according to longtime dealer Acoris Andipa. While Andipa argues most Banksy buyers "don't care about his identity," per the New York Times, some art insiders expect the artist to draw new collectors now that his secret is out. The market generally favors transparency and Banksy's anonymity "worked against him," argues street art collector Peter Brant, per the Journal. He says collectors want to know an artist's identity, background, and evolution, which helps support long-term value.

Jean-Paul Engelen of Acquavella Galleries agrees, noting that while pseudonyms are common, serious collectors like biographical clarity. At the same time, something has been lost. Anonymity has always been "key to Banksy's mystique," adding to "the artist's all-important shock value," the Financial Times reported last year. It also helped Banksy escape authorities after vandalizing public buildings, the Journal reports, noting he might have to change how he operates. How Banksy feels about all this is unclear. His authentication company, Pest Control Office, declined to confirm or deny the Reuters report, saying only that the artist "has decided to say nothing."