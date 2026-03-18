Sean Penn Did Get an Oscar After All

When Sean Penn's not skipping the Oscars in Hollywood, he's apparently collecting them in Ukraine. The actor, who won best supporting actor in absentia on Sunday for Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, was instead in Ukraine meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports the Guardian . For his trouble, he was handed a homemade statuette forged from the metal of a railway car hit by Russian missiles. It was inscribed thusly, notes CNN :

Ukraine's rail chief Oleksandr Pertsovskyi presented the flat, silver award, joking, "You're missing Oscars, so we made this one," and calling it "very real and from the bottom of our hearts." Penn, 65, replied, "These are all treasures." Zelensky later shared a photo of the two in his office. Penn has been a frequent visitor to Ukraine since the Russian invasion and released a 2023 documentary on Zelensky. In 2022, he left one of his own Oscars with the president, telling him to return it "when you win." Penn also skipped February's Bafta ceremony, where he won for the same role.