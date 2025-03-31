BlackRock CEO: 'Protectionism Has Returned With Force'

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink didn't mention President Trump by name in his widely read letter to shareholders in the world's largest asset manager—but days ahead of the rollout of Trump's latest tariffs, he noted that "protectionism has returned with force." "I hear it from nearly every client, nearly every leader—nearly every person—I talk to: They're more anxious about the economy than any time in recent memory," Fink wrote. "I understand why. But we have lived through moments like this before. And somehow, in the long run, we figure things out."

Treading cautiously. Fink "treads cautiously" in the influential letter this year, Axios notes. In previous years, calls for BlackRock to do more to tackle climate change and improve workplace diversity led to a backlash from Republicans, reports Reuters. But with the rollback of diversity policies and a deal to buy Panama Canal ports from a Hong Kong-based company, the firm is back in the GOP's good books.