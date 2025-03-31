Trump: Vandals at My Golf Resort Are 'Terrorists'

President says they should be 'treated harshly' for damage in Scotland
Posted Mar 31, 2025 1:26 PM CDT
Trump Calls Golf Resort Vandals 'Terrorists'
This photo provided by Palestine Action on Saturday, March 8, 2025, shows damage to the Trump Turnberry golf course and hotel in Scotland.   (Palestine Action, Milo Chandler via AP)

Authorities in Scotland have arrested three people accused of defacing a golf resort owned by President Trump in Scotland, and Trump wants tough penalties imposed on the suspects he calls "terrorists," reports the BBC. "I was just informed by Prime Minister Starmer of the United Kingdom, that they caught the terrorists who attacked the beautiful Turnberry," wrote the president, referring to the Trump Turnberry resort on Scotland's west coast. "They did serious damage, and will hopefully be treated harshly."

Police have charged two men, ages 33 and 75, and a 66-year-old woman on suspicion of vandalism, per the New York Times. Vandals defaced the resort clubhouse with red paint, dug up part of the course, and painted the phrase "Gaza is not 4 sale" at the site. "You cannot let things like this attack happen," wrote Trump. The pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action posted images of the damage on social media earlier this month. "Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property," the group said—a reference to Trump's development plan—"he should know his own property is within reach." (More President Trump stories.)

