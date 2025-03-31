Trump Administration's New Target: Harvard

The Trump administration says it is carrying out a "comprehensive review" of Harvard University contracts and grants worth around $9 billion. In a joint announcement Monday, the Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the US General Services Administration said funding was being reviewed by the Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, Axios reports. Earlier this month, Columbia University caved to the administration's demands after $400 million in funding was pulled, along with billions in future grants. Officials said Monday that around $256 million in government contracts with Harvard was being reviewed, along with $8.7 billion in "multiyear grant commitments."

"Harvard's failure to protect students on campus from antisemitic discrimination—all while promoting divisive ideologies over free inquiry—has put its reputation in serious jeopardy," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement. "Harvard can right these wrongs and restore itself to a campus dedicated to academic excellence and truth-seeking, where all students feel safe on its campus." Harvard and Columbia are among 10 universities the administration said it was investigating in February over alleged antisemitism, the New York Times reports.

Officials say the review is being carried out to ensure Harvard is in compliance with federal regulations, Politico reports. Earlier this month, the university froze hiring, citing "substantial financial uncertainties driven by rapidly shifting federal policies." The Harvard Crimson calls the review a "drastic escalation in the Trump administration's threats against Harvard over its response to pro-Palestine protests." The Crimson notes that Harvard, "confronted with an unprecedented threat to its operations, may be forced to decide how much it is willing to concede in order to preserve its federal funding." (More Harvard University stories.)