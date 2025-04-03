5 Takes On the Trump Tariffs

The tariffs unveiled by President Trump on Wednesday represent the "most ambitious economic realignment the American people have ever seen," a White House official tells Axios, and the outlet finds that "it's hard to disagree." But there is much disagreement on whether this realignment will ultimately help or hurt the nation. (Investors are pessimistic for now.) Trump's plan, in short, "is one of the biggest, most abrupt economic gambles in presidential history," write Courtenay Brown and Neil Irwin. Four more views about that:

Recession fear: An editorial in the Wall Street Journal is leery about this move toward a "new old era of trade protectionism," and hopes much of the policy is eventually unwound. The ultimate impact is not clear at the moment because much depends on how other nations react, the editorial notes. "If countries try to negotiate with the US to reduce tariffs, the damage could be milder. But if the response is widespread retaliation, the result could be shrinking world trade and slower growth, recession, or worse."