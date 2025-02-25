3 American Women Found Dead at Belize Resort

Three American women were found dead over the weekend in a beach resort in Belize, police said Monday, and officials were investigating the deaths as possible drug overdoses. Belize police identified the women as 23-year-old Kaoutar Naqqad, 24-year-old Imane Mallah, and 26-year-old Wafae El-Arar, who were staying at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort, per the AP . They didn't release additional details, but Boston 25 reports all three were from Revere, Massachusetts, near Boston. A social media post from the city of Revere links to GoFundMe pages for each of the women.

Housing staff attempted to contact them a number of times on Friday, after surveillance footage showed them entering their room Thursday night and not coming back out. After staff received no response on Saturday morning, they used a master key to enter, and the women were found motionless. First responders said the women were found with froth on their mouths, suggesting a possible drug overdose. However, authorities have not confirmed their causes of death. Police reported no signs of forced entry or visible injuries, and officers found snacks, liquids, vapes, and other electronic devices in the women's room.