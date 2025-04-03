Nobel Peace Prize Winner: US Revoked My Visa

Nobel laureate and former Costa Rican president Oscar Arias says the US has revoked his visa, and while he wasn't given a reason, he thinks he may know why. Arias, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1987 for the part he played in bringing about the end of the conflicts in Central America during that decade, says the decision may have been made because during his presidency in Costa Rica, he cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan and established them with China, the BBC reports. Arias, 84, has also been highly critical of US President Trump and his administration recently, comparing the POTUS to a "Roman emperor" in one social media post, CNN reports.
"I don't know if the revoking of my visa is the product of some sort of retaliation, because I say what I think (and) write what I say," Arias said at a Tuesday press conference in Costa Rica. "If someone wants to use a reprisal to silence me, well obviously they're not going to silence me." He said he got the notice of his visa cancellation in a "terse" email of just "a few lines." The move means he can no longer enter the United States.