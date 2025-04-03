Nobel Peace Prize Winner: US Revoked My Visa

Nobel laureate and former Costa Rican president Oscar Arias says the US has revoked his visa, and while he wasn't given a reason, he thinks he may know why. Arias, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1987 for the part he played in bringing about the end of the conflicts in Central America during that decade, says the decision may have been made because during his presidency in Costa Rica, he cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan and established them with China, the BBC reports. Arias, 84, has also been highly critical of US President Trump and his administration recently, comparing the POTUS to a "Roman emperor" in one social media post, CNN reports.