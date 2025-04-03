World / President Trump Markets Sink After Tariffs Are Bigger Than Expected Dow futures are down more than 1.1K points By John Johnson Posted Apr 3, 2025 5:39 AM CDT Copied US President Trump appears on a television screen at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) See 1 more photo The US stock market is poised to open with a steep plunge on Thursday in the wake of President Trump's tariff rollout, reports the Wall Street Journal. World markets sank as well. Dow futures fell more than 1,100 points, or 2.6%, per CNBC. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 3.3% and the tech-centric Nasdaq was in the worst shape, down 3.6%. Markets in Asia and Europe also dropped sharply, all of which suggests traders didn't expect Trump's tariffs to be as large as they were, notes the New York Times. Two big multinational companies in the red were Nike, with shares down 9%, and Apple, down 7%. Companies with a big investment in imported goods also were down, including Five Below (11%), Dollar Tree (10%) and Gap (9%). Many nations were still assessing how to respond after Trump levied a 10% tariff on all imported goods, plus extra penalties on countries the White House considers to be "bad actors." China, for instance, got hit with a new 34% tariff on top of previous ones, bringing the base tariff on Chinese goods to 54%. In response, the nation's commerce secretary accused Trump of "unilateral bullying." A sampling of others: The European Union got hit with a 20% tariff, Japan 24%, India 26%, and Vietnam 46%. (More President Trump stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error