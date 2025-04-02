Trump Unleashes 'Liberation Day' Tariffs

"It's our declaration of economic independence," President Trump said at a "Liberation Day" event at the White House on Wednesday, declaring it to be one of the most important days in American history. The president unveiled a slew of new tariffs that were higher than many analysts had expected, the New York Times reports. "Our country and its taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years but it's not going to happen anymore," Trump said.

Trump declared a baseline tariff of 10% on imports from all countries and extra "reciprocal tariffs" on imports from dozens of countries, the AP reports. They include a 34% tax on imports from China, 32% on imports from Taiwan, 25% on imports from South Korea, 24% on imports from Japan, and 20% imports from the European Union. He said the rate for imports from the UK would be 10%.

According to a chart Trump displayed, Cambodia will face the highest reciprocal tariff, at 49%, CBS News reports. The chart showed a 48% rate for Laos and 47% for Madagascar.

In an executive order, Trump declared a national emergency "arising from conditions reflected in large and persistent annual US goods trade deficits."