Man Didn't Exactly Go Over the Falls in a Barrel

Visitors to Niagara Falls this week had more to gawk at than just the famous waterfalls, after a man drove his pickup right through a fence and into Niagara Falls Gorge, reports WKBW. According to a statement from the New York State Park Police, officers responded to a call around 6:30pm on Wednesday at the Aquarium of Niagara, where they say they found a 42-year-old man "suffering from injuries consistent with an accident." Cops determined that he'd driven his 2008 Toyota Tundra into the gorge near the Whirlpool Bridge, and that he'd been able to walk out of the gorge on his own.