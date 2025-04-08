Americans Not Exactly Getting Charged Up About EVs

The Elon Musk-related controversy surrounding Tesla probably isn't helping matters, but America's interest in electric vehicles isn't exactly charging up. As the Washington Post reports, a new Gallup poll shows that the percentage of Americans who own an EV or would be interested in owning one has dropped significantly over the past two years: From 59% in 2023 to 51%. It's not an entirely new phenomenon, as Gallup first noted the drop to 51% during polling about this time last year. "At that time, we weren't attributing it to politics as much as mounting concerns about EVs," says Lydia Saad, director of social research at Gallup. The drive behind the loss in popular opinion is myriad and evolving:

The brass tacks: The $5 billion Biden-era National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Act to construct a national charging network didn't exactly roll out quickly, and the Trump administration paused it in February. Saad cited "the practical issues of accessing charging stations, the driving range of these vehicles, those sorts of things" as driving the drop last year.