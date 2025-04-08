MLB Star: 'I Pulled the Trigger' in Suicide Attempt

Behind the scenes, life in the MLB isn't always as fun as it looks, particularly when playing for the much-watched Boston Red Sox, as All-Star Jarren Duran makes clear in Episode 4 of Netflix's new eight-part docuseries The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox , out Tuesday. The 28-year-old outfielder is "the closest thing The Clubhouse has to a main character," according to WBUR . Discussing his struggles on the field in 2021 and 2022, Duran says he took flak from fans, but what he was telling himself was "10 times worse." "That was a really tough time for me," he says, per MLB.com . "I got to a point where I was sitting in my room, I had my rifle and I had a bullet, and I pulled the trigger and the gun clicked, but nothing happened." Duran is now convinced there was some divine intervention.

"I think God just didn't let me take my own life, because I seriously don't know why it didn't go off," Duran says. He concluded, "That happened for a reason and obviously, you're here for a reason." Red Sox manager Alex Cora says he believes the story "is going to help a lot of people" and "save lives." "By opening up, he's showing others who may be struggling that they're not alone and that asking for help isn't just OK, it's essential," adds Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy. Duran received support and, in 2024, led the MLB in doubles, triples, at bats, and plate appearances, per Fox News. The star, who writes "still alive" on his wrist tape before every game, was also named MVP in the 2024 All-Star Game. (If you or someone you know is struggling, contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.)