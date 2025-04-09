LeBron James Becomes a Ken

LeBron James is being honored with a series of firsts off the court that include a new title. Mattel has made the basketball star its first Kenbassador, a position that comes with his own doll. James is the first professional male athlete to be so honored. Mattel released a series of female athlete Barbies last year, the AP reports, one of whom was tennis star Venus Williams. The new Ken doll will be available starting Monday for $75. After critiquing the likeness, James pronounced the doll good to go.

The doll sports sunglasses, a blue-and-white letterman's jacket, and Nike shoes. On the jacket are "LJ" and his number 23. The T-shirt reads "We Are Family," a tie to the LeBron James Family Foundation, which is a partner in the deal. James worked with Mattel on the look, which includes his "I Promise" band, per People. In an initial viewing of the doll, per the AP, James adjusted the outfit and gave a verdict. "Legs look a little skinny. Little fraily little fellow," he said before adding, "Nah, that's dope." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)