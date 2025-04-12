New Zealand Eases Rules for Americans' Residency

New Zealand has broadened its welcome to certain Americans interested in establishing residency. Especially welcome are wealthy Americans looking for investments, USA Today reports. The idea is to attract "global citizens who can bring ideas and financial capital into the country," said Dominic Jones, an executive of a New Zealand firm that helps people applying to the Active Investor Plus Visa Program. The government eased several requirements this month.

The modifications include dropping the English-language requirement and reducing the amount of time applicants need to spend there to 21 days, according to a government website. "These changes help attract high value investment, simplify settings, and incentivize people to invest in 'active' investment classes," the site says. Jones said the government wants to see investment in local businesses to create jobs. "We're an export-led nation," he said, "so they're very much trying to encourage dollars in equaling tangible benefit out on the other side for New Zealand." USA Today has the requirements for a golden visa here.