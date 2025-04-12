Cranberries, Pink Floyd Are on a 'Weird' List

They're among the bands considered a 2-hit wonder
Posted Apr 12, 2025 3:30 PM CDT
Anyone can come up with a list of the top one-hit wonders. But two-hit wonders? That's a much trickier task, and Chris Dalla Riva has taken it on at the Can't Get Much Higher newsletter. "Two-hit artists sit in a weird space," he explains. The ranking encompasses acts with precisely two top-30 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, one of which was in the top 10. Unlike those of one-hit wonder fame, these acts will likely be familiar names. The top seven:

  1. Pink Floyd ("Another Brick in the Wall" and "Money")
  2. Marc Anthony ("I Need to Know" and "You Sang to Me")
  3. The Killers ("Mr. Brightside" and "When You Were Young")
  4. The Cranberries ("Linger" and "When You're Gone")
  5. The Cure ("Friday I'm in Love" and "Lovesong")
  6. Dido ("Thank You" and "White Flag")
  7. Scorpions ("Rock You Like a Hurricane" and "Wind of Change")
A separate list looks at more obscure two-hit wonders—those without a top 10 album—and Gerardo Mejia ("Rico Suave" and "We Want the Funk") tops that one. See the full rankings. (Or check out other lists.)

