Cranberries, Pink Floyd Are on a 'Weird' List

Anyone can come up with a list of the top one-hit wonders. But two-hit wonders? That's a much trickier task, and Chris Dalla Riva has taken it on at the Can't Get Much Higher newsletter. "Two-hit artists sit in a weird space," he explains. The ranking encompasses acts with precisely two top-30 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, one of which was in the top 10. Unlike those of one-hit wonder fame, these acts will likely be familiar names. The top seven:
- Pink Floyd ("Another Brick in the Wall" and "Money")
- Marc Anthony ("I Need to Know" and "You Sang to Me")
- The Killers ("Mr. Brightside" and "When You Were Young")
- The Cranberries ("Linger" and "When You're Gone")
- The Cure ("Friday I'm in Love" and "Lovesong")
- Dido ("Thank You" and "White Flag")
- Scorpions ("Rock You Like a Hurricane" and "Wind of Change")
A separate list looks at more obscure two-hit wonders—those without a top 10 album—and Gerardo Mejia ("Rico Suave"
and "We Want the Funk"
) tops that one. See the full rankings
